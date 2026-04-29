MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationEntertainmentKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTechnology How to solve a cryptic crossword By MIL OSI - April 29, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand For many people, the only interaction with cryptic crosswords is usually a scan of the puzzles in the newspaper, seeing the seemingly indecipherable clues, and then never bothering again. But those who can do them, it’s often a hobby that sticks. Steve Godsiff, a teacher from Timaru, has been doing cryptic crosswords for 30 years, and now retired, they’re part of his morning ritual. – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand