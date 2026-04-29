How to solve a cryptic crossword

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

For many people, the only interaction with cryptic crosswords is usually a scan of the puzzles in the newspaper, seeing the seemingly indecipherable clues, and then never bothering again.

But those who can do them, it’s often a hobby that sticks.

Steve Godsiff, a teacher from Timaru, has been doing cryptic crosswords for 30 years, and now retired, they’re part of his morning ritual.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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