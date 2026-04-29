Health Provision Failures – Heartbreaking tragedies were avoidable – NZNO

Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation



Analysis by a media outlet, published today, finding health care staff shortages were contributing factors in the deaths of 11 babies is a national and avoidable tragedy, NZNO says.

analysis by Stuff into the deaths which date back to 2016 also found staffing issues were identified in a further five cases in which the babies survived but had to be resuscitated and suffered lifelong injuries and disabilities. Theinto the deaths which date back to 2016 also found staffing issues were identified in a further five cases in which the babies survived but had to be resuscitated and suffered lifelong injuries and disabilities.

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa NZNO Kaiwhakahaere and midwife Kerri Nuku says staff shortages are completely avoidable.

“These whānau may have had different outcomes if these hospitals were safely and properly staffed.

“This analysis also noted the pressure on staff, and I would like to acknowledge the mental toll these events would have had on them.

“While these cases span numerous governments, every government makes a decision about the levels of funding they provide for the public health system. The Coalition Government must choose to properly fund the public health system so there are enough midwives in our delivery suites,” Kerri Nuku says.

on notice from the Coroner over its chronic and ongoing short staffing in our hospitals following the death of Len Collet at Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department in 2020. Te Whatu Ora is alreadyover its chronic and ongoing short staffing in our hospitals following the death of Len Collet at Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department in 2020.

“Safe staffing saves lives. Midwives, nurses and the whānau they care for deserve better.

“It is time for Te Whatu Ora to implement urgent safe midwife to patient, and nurse to patient ratios. Health care funding must be based on patient need not arbitrary budgets,” she says.

Kerri Nuku says each case analysed by Stuff represents the darkest moment for that whānau.

“These deaths are utter tragedies and every parent’s worst fear. The birth of a baby should be one of the happiest times in your life. My heart and condolences are with each and every whānau that lost a baby.

“The grief that these mothers endure is tragically life changing.”