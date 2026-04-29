First official breeding colony milestone for pakake

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 29 April 2026

This would be the first breeding colony on mainland New Zealand, excluding Rakiura, for 150 years. To be considered a breeding colony, at least 35 pups need to be born for five consecutive seasons.

Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou CEO Nadia Wesley-Smith says this is an important milestone for the local pakake population.

“This represents a significant amount of mahi from many dedicated whānau and members of our wider Ōtepoti community. While we celebrate this occasion, we continue to strengthen ongoing conservation efforts to enable a flourishing pakake population.”

Department of Conservation Coastal Otago Biodiversity Ranger Moss Thompson says this is a milestone more than 30 years in the making.

“This is an incredible success story and reflects the incredible work by mana whenua, conservationists, and the Otago community who have all championed the return of this taoka species to our coastlines.

“While it’s not guarantee of what might come in years to follow, it’s a significant win for a species that was almost lost from the mainland entirely.”

Pakake are among the rarest sea lion species in the world. Once widespread across South Island coastlines and parts of the North Island, pakake began to decline due to hunting by Māori and later European settlers. Throughout the 1800s, European whalers hunted pakake extensively for their pelts and oil and by the early 20th century, pakake were functionally extinct on mainland New Zealand.

That changed in 1993, when a single female, known as ‘Mum’, became the first New Zealand sea lion in more than 100 years to birth a pup on the mainland, in Otago.

“Almost every Otago pakake can be traced back to Mum,” says Moss.

“From that first pup, to a population that’s now roughly 50 breeding females strong, having 38 pups in a single season, it’s a huge achievement. Pakake are officially on the board towards becoming a breeding colony – now we need to see this happen four more times to lock it in.”

Shaun McConkey, chair of the New Zealand Sea Lion Trust, says the Trust is thrilled at the record number of pups this season.

“As the numbers continue to increase, we will need to work out ways to share our coastlines with these large, charismatic taoka.”

Otago is one of the few places with good news for this taoka species. A breeding colony was established on Rakiura Stewart Island in 2019, however the main breeding colonies on Campbell and Auckland islands in the New Zealand subantarctic continue to experience serious population declines.

Moss says the willingness of the coastal community to champion the species has played an important part in their return to the mainland.

“Dunedin is known as the wildlife capital of New Zealand and many of our communities are true wildlife advocates wanting to do the right thing and live alongside pakake peacefully. There is still work to do, so we ask people to please educate themselves about pakake, and how to share our coastal spaces.”

All these extra pups mean a lot of extra energy along the coastlines, with the pups now on the move, getting bolder and more playful in their interactions, says Moss.

“We’re reminding people to always be on the lookout for pakake and other marine species when they’re you’re out and about naturing.

“Sea lions, especially pups, may approach vehicles or people, or rest in unexpected places. Slow down when driving along coastal roads and always keep dogs under control. You never know what might be around the corner.”

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