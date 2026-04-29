Finalists announced for manufacturing awards

Source: New Zealand Government

The finalists of the annual Minister for Manufacturing Awards reflect the innovation, creativity and tenacity of the industry, Minister of Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Brewer says.

Cameron Brewer announced the finalists today. In its second year, the awards recognise outstanding businesses and individuals in the manufacturing industry.

He says the industry plays a vital role in the economy and reflects some of the best of New Zealand talent.

“The sector is filled with hard-working, skilled, and resourceful Kiwis. The industry employs 250,000 people, generates eight percent of GDP, and contributes 60 percent of exports, so it is fantastic to celebrate the people behind it today.

“These finalists are setting the benchmark of excellence for industry, contributing to the ongoing growth and development of New Zealand’s manufacturing.

“They are driving productivity, creating high-value jobs, and positioning themselves on the global stage.”

Cameron Brewer says in a challenging global environment, it’s even more important to recognise the strength and adaptability of the sector.

“The Government is committed to ensuring the right settings are in place so our world-class manufacturers continue to thrive. That includes working to support manufacturers to have the skills they need, and supporting the practical adoption of new tools, systems and technologies.”

The 2026 awards herald three new categories, including one specifically for businesses with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees.

“With around 97 per cent of manufacturers falling into this group, this change ensures small businesses, which are so vitally important to New Zealand’s economy, get the recognition they deserve.

“The other new categories shine a spotlight on the next generation of innovators and trailblazers.

“Congratulations to all those named as finalists today. I look forward to celebrating their achievements in person at the awards in Auckland on 27 May.”

Notes to editors:

The list of finalists is available here.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony as part of the New Zealand Manufacturing and Engineering Expo (EMEX) at Auckland Showgrounds. You can find more information about that here EMEX 2026 | NZ Manufacturing & Engineering Expo .

The awards are hosted in collaboration with Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa.

MIL OSI