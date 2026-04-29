Dilworth abuse inquiry: Man pleads not guilty to sexual offending

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Dan Cook

A man in his 60s has pleaded not guilty to historical sexual offending at Dilworth School.

A number of former staff at the Auckland school have been imprisoned after students were found to have been abused between 1950 and 2005.

His arrest marked the fourteenth under what police called “Operation Beverly”.

Police had previously said they had been after the man for a number of years.

He faces 10 charges of sexual offending against boys at Dilworth.

Appearing before Judge Evangelos Thomas and Judge Lynn Hughes at Auckland District Court, his lawyer Kate Goodman-Creed said a not guilty plea had been filed by notice.

She applied for continued name suppression on the grounds it would prejudice a fair trial.

Judge Thomas rejected the application but an appeal by the man’s lawyer meant he could still not be named.

The man has chosen a trial by jury, and is expected to reappear before the court in July.

The police investigation has uncovered hundreds of abuse cases.

The Dilworth Trust Board earlier [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/498247/dilworth-school-s-board-apologises-after-inquiry-finds-historical-sexual-physical-abuse

apologised] and acknowledged decades of abuse at the school.Several recommendations were also made by an independent inquiry in 2023.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand