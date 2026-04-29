Devonport–Takapuna Local Board declines Statue of Peace proposal for Barry’s Point Reserve

Source: Auckland Council

The Devonport–Takapuna Local Board has resolved to decline an application from the Korean Garden Trust to install a Statue of Peace at Barry’s Point Reserve in Takapuna.

The proposal sought landowner approval to establish a bronze sculpture and associated plaque intended to honour survivors of wartime sexual violence.

Local board chair Trish Deans says the decision followed careful consideration of public feedback and staff advice.

“This was a difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly,” says Deans.

“We carefully considered staff advice and the feedback received from the community through a formal consultation process.”

Public consultation on the proposal took place in January 2026, with 673 submissions received from individuals and organisations.

Feedback reflected a range of views. Some submitters supported the proposal as an opportunity for reflection and education, while others raised concerns about community tension and the suitability of Barry’s Point Reserve as a location.

“We recognise the significance of the history the statue represents, and we acknowledge the survivors whose stories it seeks to honour,” says Deans.

“After considering the range of views shared with us, the board determined that Barry’s Point Reserve is not the appropriate location for this proposal.”

The decision was made by majority vote of the local board.

All submitters will be advised of the board’s decision.

Stay up to date

Want to stay up to date with all the latest news from your area?

Sign up for your Local Board E-news and get the latest direct to your inbox each month.