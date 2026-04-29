BWF Announces BK8 News as Presenting Partner of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2026 – The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is pleased to announce BK8 News as the Presenting Partner of the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026.

Through this partnership, BK8 News will support the tournament in its role as Presenting Partner, contributing to enhanced global visibility and deeper fan engagement through integrated media coverage and content-led initiatives.

Owen Leed, Commercial & Communications Director at the Badminton World Federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome BK8 News onboard for our flagship team competition, the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026.

“The collaboration highlights the rising commercial strength of our premier championships and supports broader international exposure through BK8 News’ media reach.”

Michael Gatt, Managing Director of BK8 News, added: “We are excited to be a Presenting Partner of the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026, a tournament with a rich legacy and one of the most anticipated events on the global badminton calendar.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for BK8 News, providing a global stage to elevate our brand and bring fans closer to the excitement of world-class badminton through engaging content, storytelling, and immersive experiences.”

The deal was facilitated by BWF’s commercial and broadcast partner, Infront, with support from Outlast Sports & Entertainment.

Salauddin Sinnakandu, CEO of Outlast Sports & Entertainment, commented: “This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone, and we look forward to seeing the ways it will evolve and the impact it will create.”

Hashtag: #BK8News #BWF #Sports #Entertainment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.