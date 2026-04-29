Banking – ASB makes changes to home loan and term deposit rates

Source: ASB

ASB has today increased its fixed home loan rates across 12-month to 4-year terms by between 6 and 16 basis points, and it’s 5-year term by 20 basis points. To support savers, ASB has also lifted term deposit rates by between 5 and 20 basis points across 12-month to 4-year terms.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “Global financial markets have been volatile, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have driven sustained increases in wholesale interest rates. These rates underpin lending and deposit pricing in New Zealand and reflect broader trends across international markets as economies navigate the current outlook.”

“We encourage any homeowners feeling uncertain about their position to get in touch. There is real value in talking through your options and ensuring your lending structure is working for your circumstances.”





Rate Table

Home Loan Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 6 Months 4.49% 4.49% N/C 1 Year 4.59% 4.65% + 6 bps 18 Months 4.85% 4.95% + 10 bps 2 Years 5.09% 5.25% + 16 bps 3 Years 5.39% 5.49% + 10 bps 4 Years 5.55% 5.69% + 14 bps 5 Years 5.69% 5.89 % + 20 bps

Term Deposit Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 1 Month 1.80% 1.80% N/C 2 Months 2.00% 2.00% N/C 3 Months 2.85% 2.85% N/C 4 Months 3.00% 3.00% N/C 5 Months 3.10% 3.10% N/C 6 Months 3.45% 3.45% N/C 9 Months 3.55% 3.55% N/C 12 Months 3.70% 3.75% + 5 bps 18 Months 3.80% 4.00% + 20 bps 24 Months 4.05% 4.15% + 10 bps 36 Months 4.50% 4.50% N/C 48 Months 4.60% 4.70% + 10 bps 60 Months 5.00% 5.00% N/C

ASB has practical information for customers on the current interest rate environment available on its website as well as support to help customers take control of their financial wellbeing and achieve their goals at its Financial Wellbeing Hub.