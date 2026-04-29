Aviation Sector – Civil Aviation rules update work launched – CAA

Source: Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA)

Published date: 29 April 2026 – Acting Minister of Transport James Meager has announced details of the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) rules update programme which aims to modernise New Zealand’s civil aviation rules, increase alignment with international standards, and be more responsive to the aviation sector’s needs.

CAA is focused on strengthening safety and security, enabling innovation and driving efficiency and value into aviation and ensuring Civil Aviation Rules are fit for purpose is a fundamental part of CAA’s role and one of the focus areas of CAA’s strategy. Director of Civil Aviation Kane Patena acknowledged the significance of the programme and the approach the CAA will be taking alongside the Ministry of Transport.

“Civil Aviation Rules have long-struggled to keep pace with a rapidly evolving aviation system and this programme provides an opportunity fix some of the most pressing issues and future-proof the Rules.”

“To do this we’re streamlining our approach to rule-making by collaborating more closely with the Ministry of Transport at each step and involving aviation participants and experts throughout in the process through technical advisory groups and consultation.”

The programme comprises 23 projects which were prioritised in terms of safety and security, international alignment, enabling innovation, modernising regulation, and supporting economic growth.

“These projects will have a huge impact for the aviation industry and for us as the regulator,” said Deputy Chief Executive Aviation Safety Oversight Catherine MacGowan.

“For example, we’re looking at reviews of rules for pilot training and licensing and general operating and flight rules, which are fundamental components of the rule framework.”

“Were also exploring how we can more easily recognise overseas approvals for aircraft maintenance providers and parts, which would reduce cost and time for airlines.”

Deputy Chief Executive for System, Strategy and Policy John Kay highlighted the important role of aviation participants and operators throughout the programme.

“This is a huge programme of work in a condensed period of time and CAA can’t make these changes in isolation – we’ll be engaging closely with the sector at every step and we’ll depend on everyone working together to inform the changes.”

The first rule updates from early ‘quick-win’ projects have already been delivered and the next tranche of projects has started in April. CAA will maintain an online hub of information on its website throughout the programme which will include detail and status updates for all projects, upcoming consultations, and outcomes of each project.

More information: Rules Update Programme: https://govt.us19.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f87e4df3e4e99e9d7eb7b4c7e&id=4125a16b24&e=f0dc75bbf6