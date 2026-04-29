Asia New Zealand Foundation Chair and Board appointments

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced a new Chair and trustees for the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Hone McGregor has been appointed as Chair, and Frances Valintine, Brahma Sharma, Kenneth Leong and Tracy Epps join the Board of Trustees.

“Hone McGregor has extensive governance experience and as the current co-chair has a strong understanding of the Foundation’s important role in building connections between New Zealand and Asia,” Mr Peters says.

“These new trustees bring a diverse range of expertise and experience to support the Foundation’s initiatives.”

Mr Peters thanks the outgoing Chair Dame Fran Wilde, and outgoing trustees Tina Porou, Carol Cheng, and Mitchell Pham for their service and contributions to the Foundation and wishes them all the best for their future endeavours.

The appointments take effect from 1 May 2026.

MIL OSI