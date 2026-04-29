Appointments – Fonterra announces interim leadership changes

Elisa Giusti, Fonterra’s Executive Vice President Global Ingredients Growth based in Chicago, will assume the role of President Global Ingredients Growth. Fonterra’s Ingredients risk, pricing and optimisation, innovation, science and technology, and R&D functions will shift reporting line to Elisa.

Gaby Amade, Fonterra’s President Middle East, Africa, Europe & SEA for Global Ingredients based in Dubai, will assume the role of President Global Ingredients Sales and Operations. Fonterra’s Ingredients teams in Greater China, Americas, Oceania and North Asia will shift reporting line to Gaby.

Both Elisa and Gaby will join Fonterra’s Management Team. These interim changes will remain in place until the permanent structure is confirmed.

Source: FonterraFonterra Co-operative Group Ltd has today announced interim changes to the leadership of its Global Ingredients business ahead of Richard Allen, current President Global Ingredients, stepping into Fonterra’s CEO role on 1st May 2026.