Woman killed in Christchurch crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Cranbrook and Wayside avenues about 10.50pm.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where she died.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand