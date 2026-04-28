Woman accused of ‘predatory’ stealing-spree against hospital patients

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A woman has been arrested after an alleged stealing spree targeting hospital patients in Auckland and Waikato earlier this year.

Police said patients had their personal belongings and credit cards stolen as they were undergoing treatment.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager Acting Inspector CJ Miles said they were aware of 16 offences committed between January 12 and March 24.

“The suspect targeted vulnerable people, allegedly stealing personal items and credit cards from their hospital bedsides,” Miles said.

“She then used the stolen credit cards for purchases totalling approximately $50,000.”

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Miles said the offending exacerbated the existing hardship of the victims, describing it as predatory.

The woman actively avoided police, and a warrant for her arrest was issued, police said.

“Despite trying to avoid detection, Waitematā East Police located the offender in Māngere last Tuesday, and she was subsequently arrested.”

The 30-year-old woman was expected to appear in Waitākere District Court in May, charged with six counts of burglary, one of property theft, and nine charges over the use of stolen credit cards.

She was also awaiting sentencing on 17 theft related charges from open homes across the Waitematā District last year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand