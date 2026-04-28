What is medical tourism, and what are the risks of having surgery overseas?

By
MIL OSI
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0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

Explainer – Many New Zealanders are being lured overseas by medical tourism.

Medical tourists have been travelling to countries including India, Thailand, Mexico and Turkey for years to get weight loss surgery, cosmetic procedures and joint replacements.

Some have reported complications following surgery procedures, while others say it’s safe as long as you do proper preparation and research.

The exact number of people heading overseas for procedures each year is unknown, but medical professionals believe overseas surgery is becoming increasingly accessible to everyone.

Jackie Brown, who runs Bums, Tums and Gums.

Supplied / Facebook

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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