What are the budget basics you need for a comfy retirement?

Source: Radio New Zealand
North Canterbury retiree Madeleine Burdon is in the midst of a major life change – downsizing from the home she worked hard to pay off.
Known as Bad Nan to her grandchildren, Burdon grew up with eight siblings and parents who “worked their butts off” but never owned a home or had assets.
So, leaving her place “will be a wrench”, she says, but moving somewhere with less physical upkeep brings peace of mind.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand