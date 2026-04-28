MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationGreen PartyKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandPoliticsRadio New ZealandTechnology The quiet power of headphones for people with autism By MIL OSI - April 28, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand When Tamara Grant spoke at an event in Parliament in 2024, she did so wearing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that enabled her to control the soundscape she took in. More than 50 people were in the room to learn about neurodiversity, including the co-leader of the Green Party, Chlöe Swarbrick, and Wellington’s former mayor, Tory Whanau. “Back then, I wore headphones pretty much full time,” says Grant, a neurodivergent advocate, who founded Xabilities, a centre that supports neurodivergent people. In 2024, Tamara Grant wore headphones constantly to help with regulation. supplied – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand