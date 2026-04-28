The quiet power of headphones for people with autism

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

​When Tamara Grant spoke at an event in Parliament in 2024, she did so wearing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that enabled her to control the soundscape she took in.

​More than 50 people were in the room to learn about neurodiversity, including the co-leader of the Green Party, Chlöe Swarbrick, and Wellington’s former mayor, Tory Whanau.

“Back then, I wore headphones pretty much full time,” says Grant, a neurodivergent advocate, who founded Xabilities, a centre that supports neurodivergent people.

In 2024, Tamara Grant wore headphones constantly to help with regulation.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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