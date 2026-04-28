State Highway 1 Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru closed after truck, car crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA / Waka Kotahi

Three people are dead after a crash between a car and a tanker on the Desert Road in the central North Island.

The crash happened about 5 kilometres north of Waiouru between, Shawcroft Road and Access Road No17, about 11.50pm on Monday.

All three occupants of the car died, while the driver of the tanker was treated for moderate injuries.

A helicopter was brought in to help search the area to confirm nobody else was involved.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and the road was expected to reopen this morning.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand