Search continues for missing Christchurch woman Rowena Walker

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police are continuing to search Christchurch’s red zone for missing woman Rowena Walker.

The 39-year-old was last seen on 14 August when CCTV captured her with an associate in Bassett Street in the suburb of Burwood.

Her mother reported her missing two months later.

Police hold grave concerns for Walker and cannot rule out foul play.

Last week, officers found items of interest and were still working to determine if they were linked to Walker.

RNZ/LouisDunham

Police last week told reporters that Walker’s family were desperate to find her and were hopeful she was still alive.

On Tuesday, detective senior sergeant Jo Carolan said police search and rescue and specialist teams would this week continue land, water and aerial searches of the red zone.

RNZ/LouisDunham

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we are the area, including the use of a drone,” she said.

“Police continue to ask members of the community to provide any information they may have regarding Rowena’s whereabouts.

“Police would like to thank those members of the public who have provided information so far in our search for Rowena.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 or to provide it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand