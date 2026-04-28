Phoenix men appoints perennial caretaker coach Chris Greenacre to top job

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP Image/Matt Turner / Photosport

Caretaker coach Chris Greenacre has been appointed the Wellington Phoenix men’s coach following a long apprenticeship at the A-league football club.

Greenacre, who has called Wellington home since 2009 when he joined the Phoenix as a player, will take charge of the men for the 2026-27 season, with an option for another year.

After scoring 19 goals for the Phoenix in 84 appearances, the former striker served as an assistant to the men’s first five head coaches from 2012-2021.

For the past four seasons Greenacre was head coach of the men’s reserves and head of pro development at the club’s academy.

Greenacre stepped in as men’s interim head coach for the fourth time in February after Giancarlo Italiano’s abrupt departure, following a string of poor results.

He guided the Phoenix to four wins in eight matches to finish the A-League season, including the team’s first three-match winning streak in three years.

He has also headed the New Zealand under-20 men’s programme since the start of 2024, guiding the team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last year.

Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said Greenacre was the club’s first ‘hometown’ head coach and thoroughly deserved the opportunity.

Dave Lintott/Photosport

“He’s served a long apprenticeship at the Phoenix and we’ve watched him grow into a high quality coach. He knows the club inside-out and the hard work and professionalism he showed as a player have been carried into his coaching career, Morrison said.

“Greeny played for a Phoenix team that emphasised hard work and determination, kept their feet on the ground and put each other and the club ahead of themselves. They’re qualities we want him to instil in the current side.

“He has done a fantastic job over the past couple of months after taking charge in difficult circumstances and we can already see the qualities he wants in the team. We look forward to seeing what he can achieve over the next 12 months. I have no doubt he will continue to instil pride in the Phoenix badge.”

Greenacre said he was extremely proud to be appointed the seventh head coach in club history.

“It’s a real honour to lead this team,” Greenacre said. “I feel the Phoenix is my club and Wellington is my hometown.

“I want to grasp this opportunity and drive this club forward with everything I’ve got. I’ve got the passion and the drive to do it, and I just want to drag people along for the journey and let see what happens.”

Greenacre said he wants to create moments that the club’s supporters can be proud of.

“I want to see an exciting brand of football where we create a lot of opportunities going forward. Ultimately the game is about scoring goals and when your team’s creating opportunities fans get behind you.

“When Hnry Stadium is full it’s an amazing place and it’s our job as a coaching staff and players to get that stadium full again. And one thing I will guarantee is you won’t see the players giving up. There won’t be question marks around effort. That’s just not who I am as a person and not who I was when I played.”

Greenacre said his time at the Phoenix academy had been absolutely vital in honing his skills and he felt more than ready for the top job.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand