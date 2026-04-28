NZ Winegrowers joins global call for white wine emoji

Source: Radio New Zealand

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By Gianina Schwanecke

New Zealand Winegrowers wants wine lovers to raise their glasses this month, as it launches the ‘The Great White Wine Toast’ – a global campaign calling for the creation of an official white wine emoji alongside the existing red wine emoji.

Despite the global popularity of white wine, there is currently no dedicated white wine emoji across digital platforms. The campaign aims to change that.

Charlotte Read, general brand manager, said wine culture had “evolved” but emojis had not.

“Red wine has an emoji. Champagne has an emoji. Cocktails have several. But one of the world’s trending wine styles – refreshing, vibrant white wine – doesn’t.”

She said 95 percent of New Zealand’s $2.1 billion wine export industry were of the white variety – with the country best known for its sauvignon blanc, along with pinot gris, chardonnay and a few newer varieties, too.

“I think historically red wine has had greater share of mind. It has been the most planted variety in the world.”

But Read said white wine was growing across the world.

“We’re seeing a huge uptake in the love of white wine particularly in our emerging markets, such as China and South Korea.

“But it’s long established in the UK, the US and Australia, our major export markets, where $1 in $2 spent on sauvingnon blanc is from New Zealand, so we do very well.”

New Zealand Winegrowers will be launching a petition on 1 May – to coincide with world sauvignon blanc day – to be submitted as part of its application to the US-based Unicode consortium which creates emojis.

Read said their emoji design met the requirements to be “distinctively different”.

“They need more than just a colour change it needs to have distinctions,” she explained.

“Our campaign is that to enjoy the gorgeous refreshing aromatics of white wine you need a glass that narrows at the top to funnel those gorgeous aromas.

“So our image that we are trying to get across the line is distinctly different from a more open top glass that you would have for a red wine.”

The application will be submitted on 17 July.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand