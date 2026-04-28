NZ under-20s open Rugby Championship campaign with comeback win

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand fought back from a 12 point halftime deficit to beat Australia 34-29 in a thrilling opening match of the Under 20 Rugby Championship in South Africa.

Australia had a 24-12 lead at half-time but two cards early in the second half allowed New Zealand to take the lead and they wouldn’t give it back.

New Zealand opened the scoring through fullback Cohen Norrie but Marshall Le Maitre hit straight back as the Australian forward pack began to win the forwards battle.

New Zealand went back in front when prop Henry Stuart scored, but Australia were leading again soon thanks to a pair of tries to take a 24-12 lead into halftime.

Australia then had a player red-carded for a dangerous cleanout in the 53rd minute following a New Zealand try and Australia would lose another player, this time to a yellow card for slowing the ruck, not long after.

New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand made the most of Australia being down to 13 men and scored tries to Haki Wiseman and Caleb Woodley to close the gap.

Logan Williams scored next to put New Zealand front with 13 minutes to go.

Australia had their chances to re-take the lead in the final 10 minutes, with Louie Fenwicke crossing the line, only to be brought back for a knock-on in the build-up.

A rolling maul was then stopped metres out and Australia had a player held up over the line as New Zealand hung on for the win.

Australia next play hosts South Africa while New Zealand take on Argentina.

The Junior Boks beat Argentina 48-21 in their opening game.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand