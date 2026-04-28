NZ Drug Foundation – Overdose Good Samaritan Bill to be debated in Parliament

Source: New Zealand Drug Foundation

A law change that would provide legal protections for people seeking help in the event of an overdose could to be debated in Parliament for the first time tomorrow.

The Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill, a member’s bill in the name of Green MP Kahurangi Carter, would provide explicit protection for people who are seeking help for themselves or others in the event of an overdose or other ‘drug-related acute adverse reaction’.

The NZ Drug Foundation is welcoming the Bill, which is an example of what is often called an ‘overdose Good Samaritan law’ internationally – something the charity has long advocated for.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Sarah Helm says that if passed, the law change will save lives.

“We lose almost three people a week to entirely preventable overdose – and we know that people aren’t seeking help because they fear getting in trouble,” she says.

A survey of people at risk of drug harm conducted by the Drug Foundation in 2025 found that almost 40% of respondents would be worried to call 111 if someone was experiencing an adverse reaction to drugs.

“If passed, this small law change will let us send a clear message that people should get help straight away and that they won’t get in trouble,” says Helm.

Helm points to several coronial findings in recent years that have highlighted witnesses’ hesitancy to call for help as a contributing factor in drug deaths.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard have been heartbreaking. The fact that in so many of these critical moments people are weighing up getting in trouble with the law versus getting help for their friends is just tragic.”

Helm says that she is hopeful Parliament will send the Bill to select committee so that MPs can hear evidence from the public and people who’ve been impacted by overdose while they scrutinise the Bill.

Notes:

At the time of writing, the Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Legislation Bill is the fourth members’ order of business on Parliament’s order paper. Subject to other business in the House, the Bill may not be debated until the next Members’ Day, or the first reading debate may be interrupted before a vote is taken.