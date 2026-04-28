Neighbours evacuated as fire engulfs home in Rolleston

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) is investigating the cause of a house fire that led to the evacuation of neighbouring homes in Rolleston in Canterbury.

Four fire trucks were called to the blaze on Lowes Road about 11.17am on Tuesday.

Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

FENZ said crews were in the final stages of extinguishing the fire and no one had been hurt.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand