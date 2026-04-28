My Food Bag review after strong sales helps profit growth

Source: Radio New Zealand

Meal kit provider My Food Bag is reviewing the company’s recent performance which is yet to be reflected in its share price.

“As the review gets underway, the board wishes to confirm that there is no certainty that any transaction involving My Food Bag will eventuate,” the company said in a statement to the market, adding that its financial adviser Cameron Partners would lead the review.

“Rather, one option from the review is for My Food Bag to continue to grow in its current form as an NZX-listed company,” it said.

The company’s share price rose 8 percent following the announcement.

A recent update in March indicated the company had seen strong second half sales, with a full year net profit forecast to be between $6.4 million and $6.8m for the ended March. The full results will be released next month.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand