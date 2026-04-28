Local News – Mahi Rangatahi interns welcomed – Porirua

Source: Porirua City Council



A group of young people from Porirua colleges are getting a taste of life in the workforce as part of the Mahi Rangatahi programme run by Porirua City Council.

Now in its fifth year, the programme provides real-world work experience. The students develop a CV, apply for a role at Council and have an interview – then get the hands-on experience once a week in their chosen position during term 2 of school.

Last week, 11 students from four Porirua colleges were welcomed by their mentors in Arena Fitness, Economic Development, Pacific Strategy, Māori Strategy, Waste Minimisation, Democratic Services, Policy & Strategy, Pātaka, and Communications & Marketing.

Mahi Rangatahi was introduced as a pilot programme in 2022 following feedback to Council from local schools on what would be most beneficial to help their students understand different career pathway options.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the continued success of the programme is one way we are contributing towards the Council priority of having children and young people at the heart of our decision-making.

“It’s fantastic to see these young faces around our Council teams, learning real skills and hopefully getting some genuine experience with their mentors. I wish them well,” Mayor Baker says.

When the programme wraps up, managers provide the student with a reference to help them into future roles. Council also receives feedback from the students, parents, managers, mentors, and career advisors so the programme can continue to improve.

For students or others thinking about potential career pathways, the Porirua Careers Expo is happening this on Tuesday 5 May, at Te Rauparaha Arena, 9.30am-3.30pm. Entry is free.