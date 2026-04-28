Large fire at West Auckland boat building facility

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dan Satherley / RNZ

Fourteen Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews are battling to contain a large fire at a boat building facility in the Auckland suburb of Glendene.

Large plumes of grey smoke have been seen billowing out from the location in West Auckland.

FENZ said the crews were working to bring the fire under control.

It advised people in the area to keep windows and doors closed to avoid any effects from smoke.

People were advised to avoid the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand