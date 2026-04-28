Galaxy Macau’s Quintet of Fine-Dining Restaurants Recognised in SCMP’s “100 Top Tables 2026” Restaurant Guide

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2026 – Galaxy Macau reinforces its market-leading status as Asia’s premier dining destination with an exceptional presence in this year’s South China Morning Post“100 Top Tables” restaurant guide. Five of its signature restaurants—Feng Wei Ju, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Lai Heen, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, and Teppanyaki Shou—have secured places in the coveted guide, highlighting the resort’s ‘stars of gastronomy’; and Galaxy’s remarkable breadth and commitment to upholding the finest quality and excellence in its lauded portfolio of fine-dining restaurants helmed by the industry’s standout talents.

From left: Jackie Ho Hon-sing, Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau; Norihisa Maeda, Executive Chef of Teppanyaki Shou; Soma Shibuya, Executive Sous Chef of Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa; Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju; Marino D’Antonio, Executive Chef of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau.

Recognised as one of the region’s most authoritative dining guides, SCMP’s 100 Top Tables honours restaurants that excel in cuisine, service, and overall dining experience. The inclusion of multiple Galaxy Macau restaurants across Chinese, Italian and Japanese traditions reflects the award-winning luxury resort’s ability to unite world￼class talent, refined craftsmanship and impeccable hospitality within a single destination. Together, these acclaimed establishments form a sophisticated and diverse dining portfolio that underscores Galaxy Macau’s position at the forefront of Asia’s culinary landscape.

100 Top Tables” list by the South China Morning Post this year, reflecting a continued commitment to growth and recognition within the region.” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”2.5″> Five restaurants from Galaxy Macau Luxury Resort and StarWorld Hotel have proudly secured spots on the “100 Top Tables” list by the South China Morning Post this year, reflecting a continued commitment to growth and recognition within the region.

Feng Wei Ju

At StarWorld Hotel, Feng Wei Ju has carved out a niche as the premier destination for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in the region, imparting an unforgettable taste experience on every guest with its nuanced approach to pristine ingredients and flavours. Master Chef Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju, boasts a deep understanding of regional Chinese culinary traditions, crafting dishes that are as bold and nuanced, as they are delicate. The restaurant’s multi-sensory approach to dining has earned it a loyal following and a quiet yet resounding endorsement of its excellence spanning over a decade as one of Macau’s most coveted dining destinations.

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA

At Galaxy Macau, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA continues to set the standard for Italian fine dining with flawless execution in every detail. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio, the restaurant has entered a new chapter. Chef Marino, whose career spans Michelin-starred kitchens, brings a passion for quality and a deep respect for tradition to his craft. His dishes are an ode to Italian food, each one a celebration of regional flavours and produce elevated with ultimate craft.

Lai Heen

Perched on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen offers exquisite Cantonese cuisine against a glittering panorama of the Galaxy Resort and Macau beyond. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, the creative force behind the restaurant, projects his vision and skill into every dish, reimagined with a modern sensibility. Combining traditional Cantonese flavours with Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service, Lai Heen delivers an unparalleled dining experience.

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the first international establishment by Chef Masaaki Miyakawa—one of Japan’s six Michelin three-star sushi masters—has found its home at Raffles at Galaxy Macau. The restaurant celebrates Chef Miyakawa’s interpretation of the art of Edomae sushi, a tradition that celebrates the purity of nature and the time-honoured artistry of the chef. Here, the finest seasonal ingredients, from Japan’s leading growers and generational fisherman, are transformed into delicate bites that speak to the sea, the soil, and the seasons. With only 10 seats at the sushi counter, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is an intimate space where every detail is a considered ode to seasonality, experience, and restraint.

Teppanyaki Shou

Since opening its doors in 2024, Teppanyaki Shou at Raffles at Galaxy Macau has earned its reputation as a study in precision and passion, redefining the teppanyaki experience under the guidance of Japanese maestros. The restaurant’s name speaks to its mission: to carry forward the traditions that encapsulate the essence of authentic Japanese food culture. Under the guidance of master chefs, the teppanyaki grill becomes a stage, where the finest ingredients sourced daily from Japan and beyond – air-freighted daily to Macau – ensuring that every dish is a masterpiece of freshness and can be transformed into a symphony of flavour. The chefs, with their deft hands and keen intuition, tailor each dish to the diner’s preferences, creating an omakase experience that is as personal as it is unforgettable.

As a world-class luxury integrated resort, Galaxy Macau continues to shape Macau’s gastronomic landscape through excellence, innovation and a steadfast dedication to quality. This latest authoritative recognition by SCMP‘s 100 Top Tables further reinforces Galaxy’s role as Asia’s leading culinary hub; contributing to Macau’s global reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

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