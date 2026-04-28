Fatal crash – name release and appeal for witnesses

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Edendale-Woodlands Highway on 22 April.

He was Logan John Cahill, aged 53. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Police continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash, which occurred at around 8am.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Edendale-Woodlands Highway around the time of the crash, who may have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 260422/5451.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.



MIL OSI