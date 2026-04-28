Employment indicators: March 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand Employment indicators: March 2026 – information release 28 April 2026 Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the March 2026 month (compared with the February 2026 month) were: all industries – up 0.3 percent (5,983 jobs) to 2.35 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 0.6 percent (641 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.1 percent (589 jobs)

service industries – up 0.3 percent (4,613 jobs).