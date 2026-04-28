Disappointment and belief for Phoenix goalie going into finals

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Vic Esson says it “cut deep” that the team does not already have silverware this season.

The Phoenix finished the A-League season in second place and will play Brisbane Roar in a two-legged semi-final kicking off this weekend.

After seven seasons in Europe, including three seasons in Glasgow where she won five trophies, the shot stopper knows what it takes to be a winner and she felt the Phoenix let an opportunity slip this season.

“Since we were so close to first, and I think we had the ability to take first place for the regular season, it definitely cut deep that we weren’t able to do that.

“But here we are in a position where we can try and win some silverware and as we lead up to the semi-final I think we’ve just got to knuckle down and know that we can win this thing.

“We’ve really just got to believe in ourselves.”

Losses to Central Coast and to Western Sydney late last month left Esson “not a little bit, actually a lot disappointed”.

The defeats were “the nail on the coffin” for the Phoenix and ultimately handed Melbourne City a third consecutive minor premiership for finishing top spot after the regular season.

Despite the Football Fern’s disappointment it was the best finish ever for the Phoenix.

When Esson signed with the Phoenix at the start of the season, Bev Priestman had yet to be officially announced as head coach but Esson liked the vision of the club and the competitiveness of the A-League.

Esson cemented her place in goal this season, starting 19 of the team’s 20 games, and was key to the Phoenix claiming the best defensive record in the league.

“It’s very transitional, so it is exciting for a goalkeeper because it keeps you on your toes,” Esson said of the A-League.

“I think as the season’s gone on, I’ve probably gained more consistency amongst my performances, I’d say.

“Hopefully we can continue that on and finish the season on a high.”

Esson was quick to point to it being a team effort in defence.

“We defend from strikers all the way back to the goalkeeper and we pride ourselves in our defence.

“I don’t know what the stats are for shots conceded, but I think they’d be pretty good in our favour, that’s a credit to the defence, especially in our blocking shots and denying opportunities. That’s huge because once it gets past the defenders, anything can happen.”

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The Phoenix overcame an injury-hit first half of the season to push on in the second half and now be within reach of a first Grand Final appearance.

“I look back at some of the earlier losses we had in the season and we’ve been able to flip it and make sure that we didn’t turn that into a losing streak.

“There’s a decent amount of talent in the room. We all know we can play football.

“We’ve had good games and bad games this season, but I think the games where we have really dominated are the games which everyone’s applied themselves to the principles that we want to play by.”

Esson experienced finals football in Scotland, with success, but many of her team mates have not been playing for trophies in club football before.

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She said Priestman’s knowledge gained from coaching at Football World Cups and Olympics would be crucial when the pressure of finals hit.

“We’re very lucky with Bev, she’s been in some very high performance environments and high stress environments. So she definitely lays down the foundation for us for what to expect and what’s to come and trying to help us to perform at our best.

“There’s leaders in the team, for sure, who try and bring the group along with them but I think we’re in a good position with Bev and what she’s done in the past.”

The Phoenix are away to Brisbane in the first leg of the semi-final on Sunday and host the second leg at Porirua Park on 10 May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand