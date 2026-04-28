Chinatown Singapore’s Five Footway Festival Returns with Street Performances and Cultural Experiences

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – Australian travellers looking for a short-haul cultural escape to Singapore this May can experience the Five-Footway Festival, which is taking place from 2–10 May 2026 in Chinatown Singapore Smith Street.

Organised by the Chinatown Business Association, the Festival celebrates the theme “Our Living Heritage,” transforming Chinatown Singapore’s iconic five-footways into vibrant spaces of culture, storytelling and community.

Festival Highlights:

Visitors can look forward to a lively line-up of cultural programming, including:

Live stage performances by established groups such as Chin Woo , presenting traditional lion dances; Tian E ng, known for their captivating face-changing acts; and Choy’s Brothers , delivering an action-packed musical performance.

, presenting traditional lion dances; ng, known for their captivating face-changing acts; and , delivering an action-packed musical performance. Visitors can also participate in ticketed cultural including paper folding, tea appreciation, opera appreciation and a hands-on traditional wife-cake baking experience.

Cultural experiences such as Beijing Opera makeup experience, where participants can learn about the intricate artistry behind this traditional art form

Community storytelling, where artisans and elders share personal histories across generations

Game booths featuring traditional childhood games such as pick-up sticks, five stones and glass marbles

More than a festival, the event brings to life the historical significance of five-footways as communal spaces—offering visitors a deeper understanding of Singapore’s multicultural roots while engaging directly with its living traditions.

For Australians planning a May escape, the Five-Footway Festival presents a timely opportunity to experience Singapore beyond its skyline—through culture that is not just preserved, but actively lived.

Set against the backdrop of conserved shophouses, Chinatown Singapore offers a compelling mix of old and new—just minutes from the city centre and key lifestyle attractions. The Festival site is walking distance from Chinatown MRT and Maxwell MRT.

With frequent direct flights from major Australian cities, Singapore remains an easy and appealing destination for a cultural getaway or long weekend escape.

More details of the Five Footway Festival can be found on fivefootway.chinatown.sg.

https://fivefootway.chinatown.sg/

https://x.com/chinatownsg

https://www.facebook.com/chinatownsingapore

https://www.instagram.com/chinatownsingapore

Hashtag: #Chinatown #FiveFootwayFestival

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.