Breakers lock in marquee signing

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers have lured two-time NBL champion and proven leader Dejan ‘DJ’ Vasiljevic to the basketball club on a one season deal.

The guard is a marquee signing for the club that has yet to sign a coach for next season.

Vasiljevic joins the Breakers from the Adelaide 36ers, where he served as a leader and co-captain.

He has established himself as one of the most accurate offensive threats in the NBL, and has suited up for the Australian Boomers national team.

He is widely regarded as one of the NBL’s most lethal marksmen with a career three-point percentage consistently near 38 percent.

“DJ is a proven winner and a player who thrives under pressure, in big moments.” Breakers president of basketball operations Dillon Boucher said.

“His ability to stretch the floor and his leadership perfectly align with the style of play we have established here in Auckland.”

Vasiljevic has averaged 14.9 points per game over his prolific NBL career.

“I am incredibly excited to join the BNZ Breakers and become part of the whānau. This club has a prestigious history and with a clear vision for the future that I want to be a part of,” Vasiljevic said.

The signing of Vasiljevic adds to a Breakers roster which includes Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Tall Blacks big man Sam Mennenga.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand