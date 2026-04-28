Black Caps fall to record-chasing Bangladesh in T20 opener

Source: Radio New Zealand

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP

Bangladesh have achieved their highest successful home run-chase to beat the Black Caps by six wickets in the first T20 international in Chattogram.

New Zealand scored 182 for six with the home side reaching their target with two overs to spare.

Tawhid Hridoy hit an unbeaten half century off 27 balls, while Shamin Hossain hit 31 off 13 balls to get Bangladesh home.

Earlier, opener Katene Clarke scored his highest score in T20 internationals with 51, while Dane Cleaver also scored a half century and Nick Kelly made 39 in New Zealand’s innings.

However, New Zealand probably should have got more from their middle-order and a score of 200 would have been more competitive.

Ish Sodhi took two wickets in the Bangladesh innings.

Kelly, who was captain for the game with Tom Latham injured, thought their score wasn’t bad.

“Yeah, I thought 180 was a pretty competitive total on that surface. At the halfway mark, we thought we might have been just above par. So, we were happy with 180, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough,” Kelly said afterwards.

“They came out with some good intent, and once the batters were in, they were able to play their shots.

“Our execution probably wasn’t quite where it needed to be today. Their hitting ability tonight was nice. I think they had eight or nine sixes while we were around the four to five mark, so that was probably the main difference.”

Game two of the three-game series is also in Chattogram on Wednesday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand