Asia Pacific Rayon Reinforces Regional Commitment Through Strategic Engagements in Indonesia and India

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading global manufacturer of viscose rayon, has reinforced its long-term commitment to customers in Indonesia and India through a series of targeted industry engagements.

The company recently marked its eighth consecutive participation at Indo Intertex Expo in Jakarta, where it showcased new opportunities for viscose and lyocell fibres and strengthened relationships across the textile value chain. The exhibition brought together suppliers and buyers seeking new product ideas and business opportunities, giving APR a platform to deepen collaboration and expand market connections.

Central to APR’s Jakarta presence was a showcase featuring seven partner companies spanning spinning, weaving, knitting and garment manufacturing. By presenting these partners together, APR, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, demonstrated the interconnected ecosystem underpinning Indonesia’s textile sector and the shared value created through close collaboration between fibre producers and downstream manufacturers.

A highlight of the showcase was a dedicated display of lyocell fabrics designed for batik applications. Batik, the wax-resist dyeing craft recognised by UNESCO as part of Indonesia’s cultural heritage, remains central to the nation’s textile identity. Lyocell’s compatibility with traditional dyeing methods offers artisans the opportunity to combine heritage craftsmanship with modern fibre innovation.

Building on this momentum, APR continued its engagement in India through participation in the Fibers & Yarns Expo in Mumbai, one of India’s premier textile trade fairs and a vital networking platform for the country’s extensive supply chain. The event enabled APR to deepen market engagement, forge new partnerships and reconnect with a rapidly expanding customer base.

At the Mumbai exhibition, APR introduced BVF, a finer denier viscose engineered for fine count spinning applications and targeting premium segments such as high-end fashion, athleisure, intimate apparel and home textiles. The Indian market continues to present significant growth potential as manufacturers seek reliable fibre supply, consistent product quality and proactive technical support to meet evolving consumer demands both domestically and internationally.

Sachin Malik, Commercial Head, Asia Pacific Rayon, said: “In the current market scenario, success is not a solo pursuit. It is about how effectively we integrate into our customers’ reality. Our strategy in Indonesia and India demonstrates that fibre producers must align their growth with the success of customers and the wider textile value chain.”

As regional supply chains face increasing pressure to become more resilient, APR’s exhibition strategy underscores a clear message: in textiles, competitive advantage is built not through scale alone, but through trusted partnerships that deliver stability, technical expertise and shared progress.

https://www.aprayon.com

Hashtag: #RGE #APR #viscose #rayon #Indonesia #India

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.