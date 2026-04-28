Asia NZ Foundation – Report highlights untapped Pacific role in New Zealand’s engagement with Asia

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



As Asia cements its status as a global hub of innovation and growth, new research shows Pacific New Zealanders have deep, and often underutilised, connections with the region.

A survey of 348 Pacific New Zealanders found they are 26 percent more likely to be interested in Asian languages and 20 percent more likely to engage with Asian arts and festivals than non-Pacific New Zealanders.

More than half of Pacific New Zealanders surveyed identified cultural ties as their strongest connection to Asia, citing shared values such as respect for family and elders, and a strong emphasis on hospitality.

. It the first time Pacific New Zealanders’ views about Asia have been examined in depth, after nearly three decades of the Foundation surveying all New Zealanders about their attitudes to Asia. The findings come from Asia New Zealand Foundation’s latest report – Perceptions of Asia: Pacific New Zealanders’ Perspectives . It the first time Pacific New Zealanders’ views about Asia have been examined in depth, after nearly three decades of the Foundation surveying all New Zealanders about their attitudes to Asia.

Asia New Zealand Foundation chief executive Suzannah Jessep says the Asia-literacy and capability of Pacific New Zealanders is something New Zealand should be paying closer attention to and utilising more.

“Asia is home to seven of our top ten trading partners and represents more than 60 per cent of the world’s population. As we navigate an increasingly contested and unpredictable global order, it is vital that New Zealanders have the breadth of skills, perspectives, and cultural literacy needed to thrive in and across Asia.

“New Zealanders of Pacific heritage make up almost 10 percent of New Zealand’s population. Through this research, we can shape policies that support a more connected and resilient region.”

The research also examines views on the role of Asian countries in the Pacific region. While technology, development and investment are welcomed, eighty-five per cent of respondents expressed concern about Pacific Island countries’ debt burden and major-power rivalry in areas such as deep-sea mining.

More than three quarters of respondents want to see New Zealand play a bigger role in the Pacific.

Dr Ashalyna Noa, who co-wrote the report, believes the findings bring to light a “superpower” she always felt she had: growing up with Chinese and Samoan heritage in New Zealand.

“Many Pacific New Zealanders also have Asian ancestry, including many Samoans of Chinese descent. If harnessed effectively and appropriately, these connections could play a key role in shaping New Zealand’s future engagement with Asia.”

About the report

The report was commissioned by the Asia New Zealand Foundation, and research was conducted by Dr Ashalyna Noa, Fine Lavoni Koloamatangi and Caleb Uti-Kere.

The research involved a mini poll of 348 Pacific diaspora, four talanoa with Pacific New Zealanders living in Auckland, Wellington, Marlborough, Canterbury and Otago.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono