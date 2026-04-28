Additional 90 million litres of diesel coming

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has secured an additional nine days’ of diesel supply to boost New Zealand’s fuel reserves and help shield the country from the global oil shock, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.

“Following a contestable procurement process, the Government has signed a letter of intent with Z Energy today to procure 90 million litres of NZ specification diesel.

“Under the terms of the deal:

the fuel will be delivered to Marsden Point either as a single cargo or as two cargoes

the Crown’s exposure to any long-term fall in fuel prices will be limited; and

the fuel will be held at the direction of the Crown.

“This is a practical, forward-looking step that will help ensure New Zealand has more resilience at a time of global fuel market uncertainty. It strengthens both our fuel and economic buffers and reduces the potential impacts of international supply disruptions from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Shane Jones says the diesel supply, which will be in addition to the minimum stock holdings of fuel companies in New Zealand, will be stored at Marsden Point in Northland.

“Channel Infrastructure is working at pace to deliver a refurbished tank that can hold more than 90 million litres by early June. The Government earlier this month signed off an investment of up to $21.6 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to acquire this extra capacity.”

In March, Cabinet agreed a strategy to strengthen fuel supply resilience, including seeking commercial proposals from fuel importers. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ran a competitive procurement process, inviting fuel importers to submit their proposals to supply additional fuel.

“Z Energy’s proposal delivered the strongest overall advantages, providing value for money alongside practical flexibility around how and when the additional fuel could be used,” Shane Jones says.

“Z Energy will procure, own and manage the volume of diesel under the agreement but the Crown will control its release into the New Zealand market.”

The additional supply will not count towards the fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations.

Nicola Willis says while the current fuel system continues to serve the country well, additional fuel provides strategic insurance for keeping the economy moving.

“Reliable fuel supply is essential for households and businesses. We have prioritised securing additional diesel because it is the fuel that drives the economy.

“We are taking a measured, responsible approach and believe this agreement, alongside the other work the Government is doing, will help strengthen our fuel security and give reassurance to Kiwis.”

MIL OSI