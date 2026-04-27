Watch: Trade Minister Todd McClay to sign India FTA in New Delhi

Source: Radio New Zealand

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New Zealand’s Trade Minister will soon sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with India in New Delhi.

Todd McClay is there with a delegation of MPs and about 30 business representatives.

He is set to sign the agreement at about 10pm NZST.

Labour confirmed last week it would back the deal after New Zealand First refused to do so.

The signing marked the end of 16 years of attempted negotiations and brings New Zealand greater market access to India’s 1.4 billion customers, McClay said.

It also included up to 5000 temporary work visas for Indian professionals.

McClay said despite it being the second-fastest agreement New Zealand has negotiated, it has not been rushed.

The Council of Trade Unions, meanwhile, has slammed the deal, saying it risks enshrining exploitative labour conditions.

Watch the signing on the livestream at the top of this page.

Supplied

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand