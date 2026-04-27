Person rescued after going overboard from Cook Strait ferry

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A person has been rescued, after falling overboard from a ferry in the Cook Strait.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady confirmed a person overboard sparked deployment of the ship’s rapid emergency vessel.

He said the person was recovered quickly and safely from the water by crew onboard the Livia on Monday.

“We’d like to thank our crew for their quick actions. No further information is available at this time.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand