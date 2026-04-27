New research suggests pretend play can help mental health

By
MIL OSI
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0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

Pretend play is a significant and often magical part of childhood. Children have huge imaginations and use these to turn rocks into spaceships, tables into forts or pens into fairies. They might pretend to be “mum” or to “cook dinner”. Or they may invent their own characters, worlds and concepts that have no bearing on anything adults are able to come up with.

The ability to pretend play generally first emerges at 15-18 months. By about 20 months, children start to imitate life around them. By the time they are four or five, the play is complex and involves interacting with others and acting out characters.

But apart from being a part of development, are there other benefits? Our study suggests pretend play can also help mental health.

Two and three-year-olds with stronger pretend play ability had fewer emotional and behavioural difficulties after the age of four, says researcher Fotini Vasilopoulos.

The University of Sydney

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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