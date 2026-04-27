Body found in Kaipara harbour believed to be missing man, police say

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing from a North Auckland beach last week.

A person was found dead at about 2.45pm on Sunday near the wharf at Kaipara Harbour on Shelly Beach Road, police said.

While formal identification was yet to be carried out, police said they believed it was the man who went missing after entering the water on 19 April.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Police said they would like to thank all those who assisted with the search for the man.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand