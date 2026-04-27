Body found in Kaipara harbour believed to be missing man, police say

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police said they would like to thank all those who assisted with the search for the man. RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing from a North Auckland beach last week.

A person was found dead at about 2.45pm on Sunday near the wharf at Kaipara Harbour on Shelly Beach Road, police said.

While formal identification was yet to be carried out, police said they believed it was the man who went missing after entering the water on 19 April.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Police said they would like to thank all those who assisted with the search for the man.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleGreen Party disapproves of government granting prospecting permit for UNESCO site
Next articleEternal Beauty Holdings & The Loops Hong Kong Unveil “Green is Eternal” HK’s First Rinse-Free Recycling Program for Fragrance & Skincare Cosmetics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR