Ramones at 50: How a commercial flop became the foundation of punk rock

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

“Hey! Ho! Let’s go!” Is there a more powerful clarion call in rock ‘n’ roll? That catchy, four-word refrain opens ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, the first song on Ramones’s eponymous debut album, released 50 years ago today.

The phrase is now arguably bigger than the band. It’s a rallying cry at sporting events around the world, features in ads flogging pharmaceuticals, video cameras and soft drinks. Along with Ramones’s iconic logo, the phrase has adorned countless T-shirts worn by people well beyond punk’s original audience.

Most importantly, it has been an on-ramp to the punk counterculture for 50 years. This galvanising opening chant introduces us to 29 minutes of sticky pop hooks and loud, distorted punk played at breakneck speed by four young men with floppy hair and leather jackets. Half an hour of noise that changed music forever.

Punk Magazine’s Roberta Bayley shot the iconic photo of Ramones that adorned the front cover of the band’s debut album.

Sire

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleKiwi shearers facing charges after footage showing abuse of sheep uncovered

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR