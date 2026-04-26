Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemns shooting at gala attended by Donald Trump

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / ANDREW HARNIK

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has condemned the attack on the press gala attended by US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other officials were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by secret service agents, after a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security.

US media reports that the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California, told law enforcement he was targeting someone from the Trump administration.

It has not yet been confirmed whether he was targeting Trump himself.

NATHAN HOWARD

One Secret Service agent was shot and hospitalised, but Trump said the officer was in “great shape”, due to the protection of his bulletproof vest.

The incident is being treated by law enforcement as a “lone wolf” attack and the suspect is expected to be arraigned on several charges.

In a post on X, Luxon said he was glad Trump and “all other guests” at the dinner were not harmed, thanks to the quick work of the US secret service.

“Violence has no place in our democracies.”

I’m glad President Trump and all other guests at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner were not harmed thanks to the quick work of the US Secret Service. Violence has no place in our democracies. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) April 26, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told RNZ it was not aware of any New Zealanders attending the dinner and its safe travel advice for the United States remained unchanged.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand