NRL: What we learnt from NZ Warriors’ Anzac Day win over Dolphins

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Analysis – Anzac Day brought out the fighting qualities of the NZ Warriors, as they hung tough and finally wore down the Dolphins 20-18 at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium.

During the week, coach Andrew Webster was at pains to not compare a game of rugby league with the adversity faced by the combined Kiwi and Aussie soldiers at Gallipoli, but he was nevertheless proud of the qualities shown by his men on the sporting field.

“I’m Australian and that NZ national anthem was unbelievable, with everyone singing,” he admitted. “I had goosebumps… looking at the big screen at our players, how emotional they were and proud they were singing the anthem.

“Great day for rugby league and really good for the whole country of New Zealand. I reckon these boys should be proud that they didn’t send them home unhappy, they sent them home with a victory.

“We didn’t play our best football tonight, but I felt like they were digging their heels in and saying, ‘We’re not losing tonight’. I was proud of that.”

Best player

One of the most contentious positional battles within the Warriors squad has seen Taine Tuaupiki challenge Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the fullback spot.

Concussion and a niggly neck injury have sidelined the incumbent for three games now, while he spent two others at centre to accommodate the inclusion of his understudy.

Performances like this will ultimately tip the scales Tuaupiki’s way long term.

Webster obviously loves the X factor he brings and, possibly for the first time this season, that ability was on full display, as he popped up all over the park, testing the defence with his speed and footwork.

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Tuaupiki ran 23 times for 236 metres, breaking eight tackles and scoring the gamewinning try in the 62nd minute.

Dally M-leading front-rower Jackson Ford was again immense, playing the full 80, tackling himself into the ground (58) and running more than 200 metres.

Skipper James Fisher-Harris and lock Erin Clark were also colossal up the middle, the latter with one incredible run up the centre of the defence, while wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira now has back-to-back try doubles for his new club.

Halasima nightmare

Spare a thought for young star Leka Halasima, who has been a walking human highlight reel during his short career – but seemingly couldn’t put a foot right on this particular night.

Two high tackles had him on report early.

His obstruction on a defender saw a try to wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scrubbed, then he spilt a difficult pass in midfield that ultimately resulted in Jamayne Isaako’s first try at the other end.

Just before halftime, he seemed to have redeemed himself, chasing Tanah Boyd’s high kick to the tryline, soaring, catching and scoring, but replays showed he lost the ball in the process.

Plenty of work-ons from this performance.

Key moment

Let’s call this the 40 key moments between Isaako’s second try for the Dolphins, taking their lead to 18-6, and Tuaupiki’s gamewinning try midway through the second half.

In fact, all the Dolphins’ scoring came in an 11-minute window during the first half. Apart from that, the home side pretty much dominated, especially on defence.

Even during that scoring burst, the Warriors had Watene-Zelezniak’s try disallowed and then Halasima’s just before halftime.

They completed 91 percent (22/24) of their sets in the first half and finished with 85 percent (40/47) for the game, right on their league-leading rate.

Even though they weren’t scoring, they were piling pressure on the opposition and, as long as they stayed patient, that had to toll eventually.

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“We missed the jump, but after 25 minutes, our defence started to get better,” Webster reflected. “Guys were trying to make a difference in the first 20 minutes, but we weren’t together when we were defending and they [the Dolphins] were getting ruck speed as a result.

“We really flicked the switch with our defence. We really put them under pressure and came up with some big plays.

“They didn’t score a point in the second half, we kept them scoreless for a long time… super proud.”

Best try

The Warriors finally had their chance, when Dolphins wing Selwyn Cobbo couldn’t secure Boyd’s kick to the right corner, gifting them possession 10 metres out.

From dummy half, hooker Wayde Egan went right to Tuaupiki, who dummied to centre Ali Leiataua, before stepping inside two tacklers to level the scores.

While the Warriors don’t win without that try, they also needed Boyd to convert from the sideline to provide the winning margin. The halfback had another solid game, with Luke Metcalf reportedly available for selection again next week.

Injuries etc

If this is Mitch Barnett’s final season with the Warriors, it certainly isn’t much of a farewell tour.

The skipper will leave his contract early to join Brisbane Broncos next season, but hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently during this campaign and won’t be available again next week.

Barnett missed the opening two games with the season-ending knee injury suffered last June, then played two games, before breaking his thumb and missing two weeks.

Against the Dolphins, he clashed heads with five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita and wobbled off the field to fail his concussion test, ruling him out of the next fixture.

He won’t be alone. Leiataua also clashed heads with Dolphins front-rower Thomas Flegler, as he was taken without the ball during the gamewinning try movement, and also failed his check.

“Mitch can’t get any momentum at the moment,” Webster said. “He’s had a long layoff and he gets back and something happens… he’s probably more frustrated than anything.

“Ali’s been playing really good football the last two weeks, so to go off like that, he’s frustrated as well.”

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That’s a tough break for Leiataua, who seemed to have taken advantage of Adam Pompey’s suspension to cement his place in the midfield. Pompey scored a try in NSW Cup on Saturday, so should now simply step back into first grade next week.

The Warriors lost second-rower Marata Niukore from the original gameday squad, with no indication what his problem was, while Watene-Zelezniak (hipdrop) and Halasima (high tackle) were both placed on report.

With Nicoll-Klokstad, Metcalf and Te Maire Martin all apparently available next week, the backline could look very different in seven days.

The absences of Barnett and possibly Niukore will be compounded by that of Tanner Stowers-Smith, who isn’t expected back until round 11 from a hamstring strain. The interchange may look a bit different too.

What the result means

The Warriors regained their tentative grip on second on the competition table, behind Penrith Panthers, but ahead of Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters, all on points differential.

That points advantage is coming down though and, with a bye looming, they can’t rely on it to carry them much longer.

Penrith will face Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon and a win would put them clear at the top. It would also put the Warriors four points clear of ninth on the table, which means they would have to lose twice to drop out of the playoff group.

Still, it’s early.

What’s next

Next Saturday, the potentially depleted Warriors will travel to Sydney to face Parramatta Eels.

It’s anyone’s guess which version of the Eels will turn up.

This season, they have conceded 50 points to Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, and another 48 to the Panthers. They have also lost to Wests Tigers, but beaten the champion Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs.

They have the worst defence in the league and logic suggests they shouldn’t be a threat, but if they beat Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon, we may have to revise that.

Definitely a chance for the Warriors to boost that flagging points differential.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand