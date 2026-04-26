Moana looking for another miracle

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Moana Pasifika

Moana need another miracle.

The side’s captain, inspirational leader, and encapsulation of what the franchise represents – Miracle Fai’ilagi, is walking proof of the possible pathway from the islands to Super Rugby.

However, the franchise will fold at the end of the current Super Rugby season barring a financial saviour, closing that path for many aspiring Pasifika players.

Fai’ilagi said it would be a devastating blow.

“The purpose of this team is to inspire Pacific players back home. There’s not much there in the islands, but having this opportunity, having this team in Super Rugby, is a huge step for boys and girls coming through.

“Opportunities like this are hard to get back home, so to come here, express themselves and earn a living is a dream for some of us. If that gets taken away, then that pathway for future players goes too.”

Faiʻilagi was a foundation member of Moana, and used his time there to elevate his game to become one of the country’s premier loose forwards.

Having lived the dream, knowing what this franchise can do for pacific players, Faiʻilagi was desperate to see it survive.

“It’s huge for me as one of the pioneers who came here. I had a job to do, not just for me but my family and players back home. It’s really special for me and for this team to continue.”

Despite the uncertainty, Faiʻilagi has taken it upon himself to keep morale high among Moana.

“For me it’s about doing my job as a leader within the group and staying tight while staying hopeful. One of our pillars is faith and believing anything can happen. There are a lot of positives out there and a lot of people willing to help us in our situation.”

The side has endured a cruel run of luck of late, from lightning strikes delaying games to a power cut at their home ground cutting the live broadcast.

“Things happen. You can’t control the weather, any of that. Those situations are another opportunity to keep the boys tight within the game, whether we’re up or down, and keep a positive mentality for not just 40 minutes but 80. It’s about focusing on what we can control within the team. That’s a big part of my job as captain.”

With Moana players likely to be available for other franchises in 2026, Faiʻilagi was coy on whether or not the sharks had come circling for him.

“Not focusing on that, just focusing on my job and the team. But as I talk about opportunities, there are opportunities out there and plenty of eyes looking. We’ll see what’s next for me and some of the boys here. It’s a good challenge.”

He said Moana are still playing with a point to prove.

“I think people already know the meaning and purpose of this team. We spoke about it before this situation came out. We’re Pasifika people, we can’t back down, we always find a way. We always go back to faith and trusting God. There are a lot of people outside the group trying to help us, so we stay positive and connected.”

However, despite what the future held, Faiʻilagi said the people of the Pacific were behind them.

“They are everywhere supporting us wherever we are.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand