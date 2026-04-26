Bryony Botha and Pru Fowler combine for World Cup madison silver

Source: Radio New Zealand

SWPix

Bryony Botha and Prue Folwer returned to the podium for New Zealand at the track cycling World Cup in Malaysia after clinching silver in the women’s madison.

The result came 24 hours after the pair were part of the gold medal-winning women’s team pursuit.

New Zealand’s most experienced track cyclist Botha forged a strong combination with the inexperienced Fowler in the two-rider madison event over 30km, where teams score points from sprints every 10 laps of the 120-lap journey.

They were beaten out of gold by the Netherlands, who scored points on 10 of 12 sprints and tallied 66 points to New Zealand’s 54.

It has proven to be a remarkable meet for 23-year-old Fowler, who became ill following last week’s World Cup team pursuit win in Hong Kong.

With no reserve, the team changed tactics for the team pursuit in Malaysia, with Fowler in the unaccustomed role of starter and then pulling out after four laps with the remaining three riders completing a brilliant win in the final.

“Hong Kong was exciting and a big step up for me in the team pursuit,” Fowler said.

“But I came down with something and spent two days in bed.

“I gave what I could in the TP (Team Pursuit) and the girls finished it off nicely.

“I wasn’t sure how I would pull up in the madison today but the legs felt good, the lungs pulled through and set it up really nicely. We had to read the race at the end and came through for the podium, which was so pleasing.”

Earlier Keegan Hornblow finished fifth in the four-event omnium, placing third in the Scratch race, seventh in the Tempo and Elimination races and sixth in the final Points race.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand