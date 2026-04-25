Police investigating Dunedin ‘grievous assault’ appeal for information

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Police investigating a “grievous assault” that happened in Dunedin on Saturday morning are appealing to the public for information.

Police were called to an address on Heriot Row at about 8am to a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Harris of Dunedin CIB said the victim left the address on foot and was found by police nearby.

They were transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition, he said.

“One person, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

Enquiries were ongoing to determine what exactly occurred and police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, he said.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who had CCTV or dashcam footage from the Heriot Row and Scotland Street areas between 7.30am and 9am Saturday.

“We would especially like to speak with the members of the public who stopped to assist the victim before emergency services arrived,” Harris said.

Those individuals or anyone who might be able to assist police with the investigation should get in touch through their 105 service either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260425/4875.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand