NRL: NZ Warriors young gun Jacob Laban returns home for Anzac clash with Dolphins

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v Dolphins

8pm Saturday, 25 April

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Live blog updates on RNZ website

Last time Jacob Laban returned home with the NZ Warriors, he was not required to take the field.

“In ’23, I was there for a community trip,” recalled the young second-rower. “I said to myself, next time I get the opportunity to be in Wellington, I wanted to play.

“Now I’m living out those dreams. It is a full-circle moment and I’m happy to be back.”

Three years ago, when the Warriors beat Newcastle Knights in the capital, Laban had yet to make his NRL debut.

Now he has logged 26 games for the Auckland club and will likely add to that against the Dolphins at Hnry Stadium on Saturday, after being named on the interchange bench.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been home and it will be my first time playing in front of my family,” he beamed.

Despite starring at St Bernard’s College, before heading to Auckland to finish his schooling and join the Warriors, Jacob is only the second-most famous Laban in Lower Hutt – after mayor Ken Laban, his uncle.

“That guy is doing a great job, looking after the community down there,” Jacob chuckled.

The region has been bombarded by foul weather over the past couple of weeks, but Laban reported his family seemed to emerge relatively unscathed.

“So far, so good,” he said. “I haven’t heard any tragedies or bad accidents.

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“They even closed some bridges down, because the water rose so high with flash flooding.”

Laban, 22, has mixed memories of previous encounters with the Dolphins.

Last May, he scored his first NRL try – and ultimately, the gamewinner – against the Brisbane side at Suncorp Stadium, as the Warriors prevailed 16-12.

Three months later, during a 20-18 loss at Go Media Stadium, he was the victim of a hip-drop tackle by Dolphins veteran Felise Kaufusi that broke his leg and sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

“It was a fast rehab, Laban reflected. “Some things I learnt was I had to be fitter on the field and I took that into the off-season.

“Just put my head down, get to work and be as fit as I can.”

Laban began this season strongly, starting the first five games, but lost his grip on the No.12 jersey against Melbourne Storm and may struggle to grab it back, with his team now on another roll.

Still, after appearing in only half their games in 2025, Laban has at least earned a regular spot in coach Andrew Webster’s weekly rotation.

“It’s pretty cool to see Webby trust me, and I need to just keep doing the job and he might hand me some more minutes.”

Laban is not the only player returning to old stomping grounds this weekend. Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa, 22, was also born in Lower Hutt, but his family moved to Sydney when he was nine.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand