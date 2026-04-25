Midea Hiconics Teams Up with MIA Group to Bring New Solar Tech to Pakistan

Source: Media Outreach

LAHORE, PAKISTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – Midea Hiconics is making a major push into the Pakistani market this week at Solar Pakistan 2026. From Booth A-3-8, the energy division of Midea Group is showing off its latest hardware and has just signed a key distribution deal to get its products into more homes and businesses across the country.

Hardware Built for Local Conditions



The company isn’t just showing off standard gear; they’ve brought systems specifically designed to handle the challenges of the local energy landscape.

PowerX1 Hybrid Inverters: Intelligent energy management, seamlessly switching between solar, battery, and grid for stable, uninterrupted power. Supports multi-source integration and rapid power transition.

Powerinfi All-in-one ESS: ISO 13849 PL-d and IEC 62443 certified for functional safety and cybersecurity. Features a multi-layer battery safety system within a compact design.

Advanced Solar & System Protection: Incorporates N-type HOT3.0 solar cell technology for enhanced low-light performance. The system boasts an IP66 rating for superior dust and water resistance.

A New Partnership with MIA Group



The big news from the show floor is the new Annual Channel Distribution Strategic Partnership with MIA Group. MIA Group is already a household name in Pakistan for HVAC and energy, and this deal means they’ll be the main bridge for Midea Hiconics’ tech to reach the local market.

“We’re excited to get to work with MIA Group,” a Midea Hiconics spokesperson said. “They have the reach and the local knowledge we need. By putting our hardware in their hands, we’re making it much easier for people here to switch to reliable, clean energy without the usual headaches.”

Media Contact:

Midea Hiconics Press Office

Website: https://www.hiconics-global.com/

Location: Solar Pakistan 2026, Booth A-3-8

Hashtag: #MideaHiconics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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