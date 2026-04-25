Bay of Plenty highway closed, one seriously injured after crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Part of State Highway 36 in Ngongotahā, Bay of Plenty has been closed and a person left seriously injured after a crash on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash closed the highway at the intersection of Leonard Road.

Police got the call at around 5.30am and said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They said the highway is likely to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is carrying out a scene examination.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand