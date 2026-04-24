What it’s like playing ‘The Last Post’ on Anzac Day

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A New Zealand Defence Force bugler who’s played at Gallipoli twice says he still gets nervous to perform ‘The Last Post’ on Anzac Day.

Petty Officer Musician Colin Clark picked up his first brass instrument early on.

“I started playing the cornet when I was about five. Mum and Dad were musicians in the local brass band and they got sick of me tagging along, so they gave me an instrument to start learning so I could join them in the band.”

Years later, Clark joined the Royal New Zealand Navy Band and played his first Anzac Day service in the early 2000s.

A major milestone for his career was playing ‘The Last Post’ at Gallipoli in 2009 and 2013.

“It’s a very incredible and humbling experience. When you get up to play at Anzac Cove, it is a really big deal. I don’t think there’s anything, as a service musician, that could be more important than that.”

Clark even played a bugle from 1915, the year of the Gallipoli campaign.

“That’s always a hazard of the job. Someone will come up to you and say, ‘Oh I’ve found this – my grandfather had this bugle.’ That one actually was a really lovely bugle to play.”

Despite having many dawn services behind him, Clark still gets nervous.

“I think all buglers do because ‘The Last Post’ means so much to everybody, and when you play ‘The Last Post’ that’s the only thing happening.”

And sleeping the night before can be a bit rough.

“It could be better but, look, it is what it is. It’s a really important day, particularly as a service person, to be a part of. So, it’s a bit of nervousness but a bit of excitement too.”

But Clark has some top tips to ease the nerves.

“The way to counteract that of course is lots of practice. Playing through it in front of people at work just to get used to being watched, and then just take a few deep breaths and then off we go.

“Just remember to enjoy the moment. I know that sounds funny when you think about the nerves, but it is a real honour to play ‘The Last Post’ on Anzac Day, and to get to do it is something you should really treasure.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand